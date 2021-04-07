Community spirit continues in Park Street

Published: 12:06 PM April 7, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM April 7, 2021

You may remember that back in January, when many people around the district were faced with the threat of flooding, we shared the story of Samuel Leach, who, with the help of passers by and local traders, saved a Park Street resident's home from the creeping water.

And even though the flood water has subsided, the community spirit in Park Street lives on, with more local traders coming to the lady's aid, all free of charge.

That's where Chris Blow, who runs Total Roofing in St Albans, comes in.

Gary S, a friend of the resident who also helps make sure she is safe and secure, called on Chris and the Total Roofing team to see if they could fix a large leak in her roof.

Gary said: "We thought they would just ‘patch the roof up’ but what they actually did for her was an amazing professional repair, taking two days to recover the entire affected area at the rear of the house, at their own expense.

You may also want to watch:

"This was an incredible gesture at such a desperate time, and I cannot thank them enough."

He also branded Chris "a hero without a cape!"

While doing the job, Chris and his team ensured that the resident no longer had buckets and newspaper littering her home.

"We wanted to give something back and help her out. This isn't the first time we have done this, it's just not something that we mention as it's not all about receiving money," Chris said.

Chris, who has always worked in the roofing trade, told the Herts Ad that he loves being his own boss, and that he can use that to meet and help people in the community around him: "We think its nice to give something back and we like making people happy with the work we carry out."

Echoing Chris' sentiment, Samuel, who is a trader and Instagram personality with 388,000 followers, praised everyone that came to the resident's aid back in January, stating that "many hands made light work".

He managed to help the resident by making a plea to his fans for manpower and sandbags to help protect her Park Street home, and his partner Nicola McDonald also liaised with the Park Street Residents' Association to provide her with fresh food every week.