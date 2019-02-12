Parish councillor resigns from position

Colney Heath Archant

A parish councillor has resigned from his position working with the local authority.

Colney Heath Parish Council confirmed that on February 11, Mark Ouzman handed in his resignation letter.

It is unclear what prompted this decision, although the Herts Ad has tried to contact him.

There is now one vacancy on the eight-person council, but parish clerk Lisa Chaplin hopes the position will be filled in May at the scheduled elections.

The other councillors include Kevin Barnes, Peter Cook, Derrick Crump, Susan Devi, Iain Grant, Margaret Nash, and Russell Solts. Councillors Jamie Day and Chris Brazier also represent Colney Heath ward at St Albans district council.

An election will take place on May 2 for the parish council seats, alongside a vote for the district council.