Mums of twins in Harpenden set up support network

PUBLISHED: 12:30 19 February 2020

The Harpenden twins even go to the supermarket together. Picture: Supplied

The Harpenden twins even go to the supermarket together. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Two Harpenden women have set up a group for mums of twins - and more than 26 sets of twins have signed up and go along to group gatherings.

Organisers Amelia Bond and Charlotte Kelsall met in Sainsbury's in town with their twins about two years ago.

Now, a Whatsapp group has been set up to them to arrange social events, give twin parenting tips and share stories, and has a growing membership.

Amelia said: "Having twins is rather challenging, especially at the very beginning so knowing there's others out there going through the same as you is so helpful!

"It's mad there's so many sets of twins just in Harpenden! After we met, we set up the group and then added ourselves and other twin mums we knew. It is such a good way of supporting each other.

"Now whenever we or anyone in the group meets a new mum twin from Harpenden, they get added! Anyone can join in."

For more information visit the 'Harpenden Twins' Facebook page.

