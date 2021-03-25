'Mystery maker' who delivered paper figures to library to feature in museum exhibit
- Credit: Esther Wragg
A once mysterious 95-year-old resident will have his much-adored paper creations displayed at St Albans Museum + Gallery, after capturing the hearts of visitors to a free outdoor library.
The first figure - a Father Christmas - popped up in the Little Free Library back in December 2019, with subsequent figures arriving to mark special days in the year.
But the people of St Albans had no idea where they were coming from, or who created them!
Fascinated by the figures and their 'mystery maker', Esther Wragg of Wragg Art House - which the Little Free Library sits outside - shared them on social media.
But the mystery only grew as more and more intricately hand-made characters appeared.
You may also want to watch:
After capturing people's hearts and attention, the mystery maker's cover was finally blown back in November, and his true identity was revealed.
John Wheeler, 95, was spotted as he was delivering a figurine to the library ahead of St Andrew's Day.
Most Read
- 1 District's Covid figures decline once more as the anniversary of the first national lockdown passes
- 2 Local festival to go ahead - full line-up announced
- 3 Santander to close Harpenden branch this summer
- 4 Hundreds of Herts health workers decline COVID-19 vaccines
- 5 Man jailed for breaching criminal behaviour order
- 6 Hundreds of trees felled on Green Belt site 'to make way for travellers camp'
- 7 Ain't no party like a pothole party!
- 8 Harpenden street launches Easter egg hunt
- 9 Covid A Year On: Closing time for pubs is set to come to an end
- 10 Harpenden school's friendship bench encourages conversations about children's mental health
John, who has been 'crafty' his whole life, handmakes each figurine from scrap and recycled paper and safely deposits them in the library - located at 5 Mile House Lane - for safekeeping, where they are fondly admired by passers by.
Becoming something of a local celeb in the months he's been leaving paper figures at the library, news of the St Albans 'Mystery Maker' caused a huge buzz on social media, with over 1,400 reactions and 123 comments in All things St Albans on Facebook.
"His figures in the library have certainly boosted and brightened all our spirits during this difficult lockdown time," Esther said. "John has given so many people such joy and pleasure, we’re just so pleased that he will get the recognition he deserves."
She added: "I think he quite liked being this mystery man!
"He's a really, really sweet man."
As their designated guardian, Esther now has more than 20 figures in her collection, though a few have admittedly gone walkabout.
John's creations are set to join the likes of St Albans Rocks, St Albans Rainbow Trail, Herts Young Homeless and many more for St Albans Museum + Gallery's 'Lockdown Life' exhibition, showing the creative ways local community groups have responded to lockdown.