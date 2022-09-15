Panto company suing council for compensation over Arena closure

Snow White at the Alban Arena was axed after just seven days. - Credit: Pamela Raith

The company which has produced St Albans pantomime every Christmas for over a decade is suing the district council to avoid financial ruin.

Evolution Productions spent 2021 prepping the set and working on the production of Snow White, but after four weeks of rehearsals and just a week of shows, the Alban Arena was shut due to fears over asbestos.

Musicians, crew members and actors - including Holby City's Chizzy Akudolu as the Wicked Witch - were told to go home and not return.

The contractors employed to remove the asbestos subsequently destroyed the hired lighting rig and all of the hand-painted sets.

A full insurance claim was actioned but St Albans district council completely ignored it. Cllr Anthony Rowlands, who was responsible for the district's leisure facilities at the time, also failed to answer correspondence.

Legal action is now underway for compensation believed to be in the region of £600,000, something which ultimately could have been avoided.

Evolution has been left without a set, a huge bill for the lighting rig from the hire company, let alone the fees for actors, musicians and crew, even though they are returning this year to put on Jack and the Beanstalk.

This company has been invested in St Albans for over 10 years, and on top of the actual revenue from the panto itself, bring thousands of pounds to the visitor economy.

Paul Hendy, who heads Evolution Productions with his wife Emily, said: "When asbestos was found in the Alban Arena, and the council took control of the building on December 16 2021, we were told that the pantomime had to be cancelled. Ticket money had to be refunded or transferred and the actors were sent home without further pay.

"We were left with huge losses from the cancelled production. In addition, we were informed that most of our set had been destroyed and the same had happened to the lighting equipment we had hired in. This happened without prior consultation with us and without our permission.

"Despite numerous emails and phone calls, we had absolutely no response from the council. We are a family company and we have been left substantially out of pocket, as have the lighting hire company, TSL.

"After a very tough few years, when the entertainment sector has been dealt a huge blow by Covid, we just can't swallow these devastating costs. We have been offered no compensation whatsoever and so we have been left with no alternative but to take legal action.

"We have produced the pantomime in St Albans for the last 10 years, and the shows have always been incredibly successful for the theatre, the city and, of course, the council. With this in mind, we have been disappointed and deeply upset at the way we have been treated by the council. It has caused untold stress and upset for us and the owners of TSL.

"We hope the council will do the right thing and sanction compensation to be paid to us by their insurers.

"In the meantime, despite the awkward situation, we continue to work well with the team at the Arena and are looking forward to bringing Jack and the Beanstalk to the audiences of St Albans this Christmas."

Panto legend Ian Kirkby said: "I am more than a little aggrieved at the sluggish response from St Albans council with regard to compensating those of us involved in last year’s pantomime. Through their decision to close the theatre, we had our livelihood brought to an abrupt halt without so much as an apology for their actions. Very poor."

And Chizzy Akudolu added: "‘Myself and my fellow actors were bitterly disappointed when Snow White was cancelled last year due to asbestos being found in the building. I was equally disappointed that I’ve have had absolutely no correspondence from St Albans council to explain the situation.

"I know Evolution Productions have been trying to get money from the council for the actors, and I sincerely hope the council will do the decent and honourable thing."

A spokesperson for St Albans district council said: “In view of the prospect of legal action in the courts, we are limited in what we can say at this stage.

“Ensuring the health and safety of the public and staff at the Arena was our paramount concern and we had to close the Arena to allow for the asbestos issue to be dealt with. It was the right thing to do.”



