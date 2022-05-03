Businesses reveal sustainability challenges as part of St Albans panel event

The challenges and highlights of striving to achieve sustainability in business will be the theme of a special panel event in St Albans later this month.

Popular restaurant chain Lussmanns will be hosting the session at their St Albans venue at 9.30am on May 22 as part of this year's St Albans Sustainability Festival.

Panellists will included Ruby Raut, founder of WUKA, the UK's first period pants brand, Stuart Roberts from Hammonds End Farm in Harpenden - former Deputy President of the National Farmers Union - and Andrei Lussmann himself.

Ruby Raut, founder of WUKA - Credit: WUKA

They will discuss the challenges and highlights of striving to achieve sustainability in business.

The talk will be moderated by Helen Burridge, founder of Place Positive, and Sustainable Business Collaborator, and will raise money for The Bearr Trust, to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Andrei Lussmann said: "I am delighted to be running this event as part of the St Albans Sustainability Festival and that Ruby, Stuart and Helen are joining me to discuss the really important subject of sustainability in business.

"I am also hoping to announce other panellists soon. I have built my restaurant brand on the principles of sustainability and it's great for businesses to share their learning and practices on this issue.

"This is an opportunity for local people to come together and talk about sustainability, while fundraising for a great cause.

"It is also a chance for younger people in the community - in particular students of geography, environmental studies, business studies and other relevant subjects - to expand their knowledge about sustainability in practice - across a range of sectors - and ask questions directly to some fascinating panellists."

Stuart Roberts. - Credit: Hammonds End Farm

The event will include a light breakfast with tea and coffee and tickets will cost £15 and can be purchased on the Lussmanns website: www.lussmanns.com.

The St Albans Sustainability Festival runs from Sunday May 15 to Tuesday May 31 across St Albans, Harpenden and surrounding villages. See sustainablestalbans.org for further details.