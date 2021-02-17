Church holds pandemic pancake party on Zoom

Published: 8:53 AM February 17, 2021

The pandemic has prevented many traditions from taking place in person, prompting a St Albans church turned to Zoom to hold their annual Pancake Party.

The event, run by Christ Church on New Greens, was hosted by children and families pastor Becki Chafe.

She said: “Lockdown has been tedious for many families so we wanted to take this opportunity to bring people together to have some fun – albeit on computer screens.”

An impressive 36 people ranging from small toddlers to grandparents gathered in their homes to join in the event.

There were a number of competitions including ‘best dressed chef’, ‘best decorated pancake’ and ‘how many pancakes flips in a minute’ – the record being 70 - as well as making and eating pancakes.

Becki also delivered a Christian message reminding the families that Lent is a time to draw near to God.

"The event was a huge success and everyone enjoyed the sense of fun and community it brought," she added.