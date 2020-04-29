St Albans Scouting members hold virtual renewal of promise as part of St George’s Day celebrations

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day. Archant

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise as part of their annual St George’s Day celebrations.

Every year, Scouts groups from across the district hold a traditional parade through St Albans city centre on the Sunday closest to April 23, starting at the Alban Arena and ending up in Verulamium Park.

But with families remaining at home for the national lockdown, this year Scouting has had to adapt.

With many groups already holding online meetings to continue bringing Scouting to their members, it was easy to do the same for their annual celebration.

Hertfordshire Scouts county commissioner Liz Walker said: “For most people on lockdown April 23 was just another Thursday at home, but for the thousands of young Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers across St Albans and around the world it holds another meaning to them.

“St George’s Day is when we celebrate Scouting. St George is the role model of Scouting across the world who is particularly appropriate this year as we try to keep the part of the Scout law that states a Scout has courage in all difficulties, and our promise to help other people.”

The evening started at 7:30pm with Socuting members from across the county joining live online to hear the county commissioner congratulate them and their leaders for continuing scouting during these difficult and challenging times.

She also recognised those who have volunteered to help the NHS or their communities in some way.

Each section or the movement were then asked to renew their promise together as a show of solidarity and commitment.

There were 2,500-plus views live on Facebook and many more watching on Instagram or Zoom.

Liz ended the chat with a mention about the Scouts’ Hike to the Moon challenge raising money for the Big Night In appeal.

Members were encouraged to hike a mile or more at home and make a donation to the appeal, and send in photos or videos of

their achievements. The set target amount was £240,000, which was achieved and passed on Friday afternoon.

The event concluded with members joining the weekly Clap for Carers on their doorstep in uniform.