Advanced search

St Albans Scouting members hold virtual renewal of promise as part of St George’s Day celebrations

PUBLISHED: 14:22 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 29 April 2020

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.

Archant

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise as part of their annual St George’s Day celebrations.

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.

Every year, Scouts groups from across the district hold a traditional parade through St Albans city centre on the Sunday closest to April 23, starting at the Alban Arena and ending up in Verulamium Park.

But with families remaining at home for the national lockdown, this year Scouting has had to adapt.

With many groups already holding online meetings to continue bringing Scouting to their members, it was easy to do the same for their annual celebration.

Hertfordshire Scouts county commissioner Liz Walker said: “For most people on lockdown April 23 was just another Thursday at home, but for the thousands of young Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers across St Albans and around the world it holds another meaning to them.

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.

“St George’s Day is when we celebrate Scouting. St George is the role model of Scouting across the world who is particularly appropriate this year as we try to keep the part of the Scout law that states a Scout has courage in all difficulties, and our promise to help other people.”

You may also want to watch:

The evening started at 7:30pm with Socuting members from across the county joining live online to hear the county commissioner congratulate them and their leaders for continuing scouting during these difficult and challenging times.

She also recognised those who have volunteered to help the NHS or their communities in some way.

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.

Each section or the movement were then asked to renew their promise together as a show of solidarity and commitment.

There were 2,500-plus views live on Facebook and many more watching on Instagram or Zoom.

Liz ended the chat with a mention about the Scouts’ Hike to the Moon challenge raising money for the Big Night In appeal.

Members were encouraged to hike a mile or more at home and make a donation to the appeal, and send in photos or videos of

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.

their achievements. The set target amount was £240,000, which was achieved and passed on Friday afternoon.

The event concluded with members joining the weekly Clap for Carers on their doorstep in uniform.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman pleads with St Albans public to stop poisoning horses

Rachel Payne of Park Street wants people to stop feeding her horses in St Albans when they go for their exercise amid coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Rachel Payne

Hedgehog rescue in London Colney needs your help

Elsa Nightingale was named by The London Colney Rescue after coming from nearby London's makeshift Nightingale hospital.

St Albans businesses receive grants to help with coronavirus impact

The Portland Arms in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman pleads with St Albans public to stop poisoning horses

Rachel Payne of Park Street wants people to stop feeding her horses in St Albans when they go for their exercise amid coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Rachel Payne

Hedgehog rescue in London Colney needs your help

Elsa Nightingale was named by The London Colney Rescue after coming from nearby London's makeshift Nightingale hospital.

St Albans businesses receive grants to help with coronavirus impact

The Portland Arms in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Curator’s corner: The story behind de Havilland Aircraft Museum’s unique autogyro

The C.24 Autogyro in its original location in the de Havilland Aircraft Museum's temporary hangar. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

St Albans Scouting members hold virtual renewal of promise as part of St George’s Day celebrations

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.

Consultation open for Batchwood social housing development

St Albans District Council wants to hear your opinion on proposals for social housing in Batchwood. Picture: ST Albans District Council

St Albans City looking to raise ‘much-needed revenue’ with beer sale

An empty Clarence Park, home of St Albans City Football Club.
Drive 24