FreePalestine protest taking place in Verulamium Park

Published: 3:24 PM May 21, 2021

A Covid-safe demonstration in support of the #FreePalestine movement will be taking place in St Albans next week.

The event is in Verulamium Park from 6.45pm on Tuesday, May 25, with entrance to the park opposite Westminster Lodge. Speeches will begin from 7pm.

Organiser Sanya Qayyum, who was involved in setting up last year's Black Lives Matter demonstration, said the event is in solidarity with Palestine and the #FreePalestine movement.

"We must galvanise people to support this movement. We must actively work towards helping our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

"We would like to encourage you to please bring your family and friends along to stand with us."

On Monday May 24, Lush St Albans is inviting any attendees to come into the shop and grab cardboard and markers to be used as protest banners, and will be happy to recycle these following the demonstration.

They would like to share their resources with those who need them, acting as a place people can refill their water bottles. You may also wash your hands with some of their soap if you wish to before, during and after the demonstration.

Eat Wholefoods have also offered lots of spare cardboard from packing for placards. They welcome anyone wanting to collect it to create banners on Friday May 21 and Tuesday May 25 at their store in Hatfield Road between 9.30am-4.30pm.

Sanya added: "The council and police have both been informed and are working alongside us. We request that no alcohol be brought to this event to ensure it remains peaceful and family friendly.

"We are actively encouraging participants to wear appropriate PPE and practice strict social distancing.

"We will be working to a two metre social distancing plan and ask all attendees to please find a marshal on arrival so you can be escorted to a position. We kindly ask visitors to disperse once speeches are finished and expect all protesters to respect these rules."