Do not flytip in the name of charity, pleads Oxfam, St Albans

St Albans charity shop asks the public not to dump items outside their stores. Picture: Roma Mills Archant

A St Albans charity shop is pleading with the public not to dump unwanted items at the front of their stores.

Half a bottle of shower gel was just one of the ‘donations’ left on the street outside Oxfam on Hatfield Road this weekend.

Charity shops are manned by volunteers who give their time to support the sale of items which raise funds for the causes they support.

Ward councillor Danny Clare and Roma Mills would like the public to be aware that it is not acceptable behaviour.

Danny said: “Ignoring guidance by charity stores and leaving goods outside is fly tipping.

“Aside from the considerable time, effort and cost of disposal this causes the staff, and reportedly many other charity shops around St. Albans, much of this could be found a more suitable and useful second life.

“When reviewing an unwanted item, please ask yourself ‘What is the best destination I can give this? Can it be fixed, upcycled, reused, go to someone who needs it more than me or contribute to a charity’s vital fund-raising efforts?’”

Oxfam manager Elton O’Neill said: “Due to COVID, we have an appointment system in place and people are finding this frustrating, I think.

“It is not that we are not grateful for genuine donations but rubbish is rubbish and it should be treated as such.”

Suggested ways you can get rid of your items responsibly include:

- If it is saleable and in demand, charity shops are a great destination. Please always check their current donation protocols and items required, either on their website or via a call to the store. They unanimously do not have the facility to leave goods outside the door. This is fly tipping.

- Emmaus will take larger items such as good quality furniture and two drop-off points and will consult via telephone.

- St Albans Reuse Project on Facebook facilitates many items from homeware to school uniforms changing hands each week, often with the recipient picking up from your home.

- While schedules at the council’s recycling centres vary, there is a local recycling centre open every day, be it Ronson’s Way, Harpenden or Garston.