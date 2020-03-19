Advanced search

St Albans businesswoman speaks out during these times of uncertainty

PUBLISHED: 11:45 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 19 March 2020

Owner of The Dressing Room Deryane Tadd speaks about Coronavirus and her St Albans business. Picture: Supplied

Owner of The Dressing Room Deryane Tadd speaks about Coronavirus and her St Albans business. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A St Albans businesswoman is providing reassurance to customers at a time of uncertainty for businesses.

Customers queue outside for the regular Dressing Room charity fashion events where the first 50 customers get a goody bag. Picture: SuppliedCustomers queue outside for the regular Dressing Room charity fashion events where the first 50 customers get a goody bag. Picture: Supplied

Owner of The Dressing Room, Deryane Tadd, has turned to social media via video to keep in touch with her customers.

Deryane said that since the government announced that people should stay away from social places, trade has been difficult and customers are feeling uncertain and confused.

The 47-year-old has uploaded a video to the businesses Facebook page to help people feel connected and to show customers all the new products which arrive daily.

She said: “We are operating a business as usual policy with heightened cleaning regimes and social distancing as advised by the government.”

Deryane said that she has received “overwhelming support from her lovely customers” who are still coming in to the store where possible and if not, then they are calling or messaging via social media to show their support.

She said that less people are coming through the door than they usually do, but that those who are investing more in their visit, enjoying a rest from the bad news.

You may also want to watch:

Online shoppers and deliveries are continuing as normal with some people taking the fashion outlet up on their offer of same-day home delivery.

Deryane continued: “Being able to provide that extra personal touch is really important to me.

“Customers understand that supporting local businesses at this time is crucial in ensuring that they are all still trading at the end of this.

“We have a free online delivery service anyway and to make this service more personal at this uncertain time we are also saying to people that we can do a same day delivery service if they live locally and can’t get to us due to self isolating.”

The store offers a style and consultation service over the telephone and online on web chat where stylists can show customers options via the screen.

This is often used by people who live far away but in these times of isolation are effective for St Albans residents also.

“We are very much of the mentality that fashion is about making you feel good and we all need more of that right now,” she added.

The highly regarded boutique has won numerous industry awards and Deryane spoke recently at the Telegraph Responsible Fashion Forum.

To book a style consultation visit www.the-dressingroom.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIup-f0Lum6AIVmp3VCh0bPw6wEAAYASAAEgLJHfD_BwE

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mother-of-four who worked in Shenley dies of coronavirus in Bali

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mother-of-four who worked in Shenley dies of coronavirus in Bali

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans businesswoman speaks out during these times of uncertainty

Owner of The Dressing Room Deryane Tadd speaks about Coronavirus and her St Albans business. Picture: Supplied

Hat-trick for Humphris helps St Albans potentially finish on a high

Natasha Humphris scored a hat-trick for St Albans at Sevenoaks. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

‘Stick One In’ to save pubs

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

St Albans Striders get some running in before the big sport shutdown

St Albans Striders' Stephen Hosty in action. Picture: BARRY CORNELIUS
Drive 24