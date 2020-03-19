St Albans businesswoman speaks out during these times of uncertainty

Owner of The Dressing Room Deryane Tadd speaks about Coronavirus and her St Albans business. Picture: Supplied Archant

A St Albans businesswoman is providing reassurance to customers at a time of uncertainty for businesses.

Customers queue outside for the regular Dressing Room charity fashion events where the first 50 customers get a goody bag. Picture: Supplied Customers queue outside for the regular Dressing Room charity fashion events where the first 50 customers get a goody bag. Picture: Supplied

Owner of The Dressing Room, Deryane Tadd, has turned to social media via video to keep in touch with her customers.

Deryane said that since the government announced that people should stay away from social places, trade has been difficult and customers are feeling uncertain and confused.

The 47-year-old has uploaded a video to the businesses Facebook page to help people feel connected and to show customers all the new products which arrive daily.

She said: “We are operating a business as usual policy with heightened cleaning regimes and social distancing as advised by the government.”

Deryane said that she has received “overwhelming support from her lovely customers” who are still coming in to the store where possible and if not, then they are calling or messaging via social media to show their support.

She said that less people are coming through the door than they usually do, but that those who are investing more in their visit, enjoying a rest from the bad news.

Online shoppers and deliveries are continuing as normal with some people taking the fashion outlet up on their offer of same-day home delivery.

Deryane continued: “Being able to provide that extra personal touch is really important to me.

“Customers understand that supporting local businesses at this time is crucial in ensuring that they are all still trading at the end of this.

“We have a free online delivery service anyway and to make this service more personal at this uncertain time we are also saying to people that we can do a same day delivery service if they live locally and can’t get to us due to self isolating.”

The store offers a style and consultation service over the telephone and online on web chat where stylists can show customers options via the screen.

This is often used by people who live far away but in these times of isolation are effective for St Albans residents also.

“We are very much of the mentality that fashion is about making you feel good and we all need more of that right now,” she added.

The highly regarded boutique has won numerous industry awards and Deryane spoke recently at the Telegraph Responsible Fashion Forum.

To book a style consultation visit www.the-dressingroom.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIup-f0Lum6AIVmp3VCh0bPw6wEAAYASAAEgLJHfD_BwE