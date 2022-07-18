News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Woman condemns lack of action after brutal dog attack

Laura Bill

Published: 9:24 AM July 18, 2022
Bao following the attack.

Bao following the attack. - Credit: Melanie Nicholls

A St Albans woman is warning pet owners to be vigilant after her dog was attacked in a park. 

Melanie Nicholls' Shar-Pei, Bao, was savaged by a Czech husky cross in Verulamium Park.  

The 49-year-old woman, who was also bitten in the attack, said she has had a very poor response from Herts police.

Bao following the attack.

Bao following the attack. - Credit: Melanie Nicholls

Now, four months after the incident, she has been told the case is not being taken any further due to a lack of evidence. 

Melanie, of Cyril Way, said: "My dog sustained awful injuries to her face, neck and body -18 puncture wounds with 12 needing medical attention. I have witnesses to say this dog was becoming aggressive but the owner just didn’t read the signs and my beautiful girl became his victim.

Bao following the attack.

Bao following the attack. - Credit: Melanie Nicholls

"I have a statement from my vet to say the dog which attacked her should be muzzled at all times when in public.

"The woman owner admitted liability and offered to pay my vet bill then withdrew when I sent her the £900 invoice."

The dog owner said that despite plenty of evidence, Herts police have dropped the case. 

Melanie said: "Many people I speak to have come across awful dog owners who can’t control their dogs but have no one to turn to for help. This has to change because it’s getting worse.

Bao following the attack.

Bao following the attack. - Credit: Melanie Nicholls

"St Albans doesn’t have a dog warden to go to and the police certainly don’t care.   

"I am so upset by this whole situation and how we have been let down by the system.

"Walking my girl used to be a pleasure now I’m a nervous wreck!"

Bao before the attack.

Bao before the attack. - Credit: Melanie Nicholls

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police were called on Tuesday April 19 to report that a dog had been dangerously out of control in Verulamium Park, St Albans.

"It was alleged that the dog, which was described as a grey malamute, attacked another dog leaving it with injuries that required veterinary treatment, as well as causing minor injuries to the dog’s owner."

