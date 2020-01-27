Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Just Giving page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: JustGiving Archant

A fundraising campaign has been set up for the motorcyclist injured in the recent crash on Holywell Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Biker Lee Hale, 18, was seriously injured in a collision on Friday, January 10.

Friend of the family Treena Greany, who owns a local care company, set up the Go Fund Me page to provide support for Lee's family as his parents have been unable to work since the accident.

The call for help from the community has already raised over £6,000.

Police are still investigating the incident, which happened at around 7.10am and led to Lee being taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.

Treena became friends with Lee's mother, Debbie, when she worked for her, and wanted to set up the fundraising page as a way of showing support to the family. Both of Lee's parents are unable to work because they are spending all of their time at his bedside.

Lee has suffered life-changing injuries, including a shattered pelvis, and his large bowel has been completely removed. He is on dialysis as his kidneys and liver are damaged and he has a collapsed lung.

You may also want to watch:

He also has a catastrophic brain injury, has had a number of strokes and has had blood clots removed from his lungs.

Almost 90 people have contributed and so far £6,478 has been raised. The funds will help tide them over until Lee's condition improves.

The Go Fund Me page has also been used as way of communicating Lee's progress.

Treena said: "Lee has opened his eyes and recognised his mum. Although he only has one working lung, he is breathing by himself, I believe he even swore about the pain! So many tears of relief all round!

"There is still a long fight ahead; the doctors, surgeons and ologists can start the long road to fixing his broken body."

Sgt Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "If you have anything that you think may help with our enquiries, please let us know."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or on the non-emergency number 101.

To donate to Lee go to gofundme.com and search for 'Support for a family in crisis'