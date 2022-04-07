How an outdoor holiday camp fun can improve your child's wellbeing

Promotion

Peter Fahey and some youngsters show how easy it is to have fun at an Outdoor Activity camp this Easter - Credit: Contributed

An innovative Easter holiday camp in St Albans can help your child find a fun, healthy balance between outdoor activity and school life.

The pandemic reminded many of us about the pleasure of a walk in the countryside, and we missed the freedom of socialising and playing outside with friends.

Taking place over four days next week during the school holidays, in Highfield Park St Albans, the Outdoors Project enables children to meet up and have fun outside.

Parent and assistant secondary school head teacher Peter Fahy recognises the importance of providing opportunities for kids to get out, get messy, make new friends, socialise and engage with the world around them, now that they can.

"I was really excited when I came across the Outdoors Project with its unique mix of innovative activities that fill the kids and instructors with enthusiasm," he said.

"From transforming the game Minecraft from the virtual to the natural world, Viking days and Harry Potter wand making, it really draws young people to get into the great outdoors and enjoy themselves. When the opportunity to purchase the franchise for the St Albans area came up, I jumped at the chance."

Damian catching a hike on some down time while teaching at Kawananakoa Middle School in Honolulu, Hawaii - Credit: Contributed

Peter and his twin brother Damian are both from St Albans. They were born in the City Hospital and grew up here, going to school in St Alban and Stephen’s and St Columba’s College.

They have studied education at the universities of London, Reading and Cambridge but also worked with educators in Rwanda, Zambia, India and the USA as well as here in the UK.

"One core principle we have settled upon, based on these experiences, is that striking a healthy balance between outdoor activity and school life is essential for a child’s wellbeing," said Peter.

Peter visiting St Patricks Junior College and St Anthony’s School, Agra, India - Credit: contributed

"What we found with the Outdoors Project’s approach to holiday camps is a complete package of fun and exploration with a range of activities that has universal appeal. Kids who love sport enjoy it and those who don’t enjoy it just as much!"

The final piece of the mix is the setting. Highfield Park is a perfect environment for an Outdoors Project Camp, with its mix of woodland, parkland, playing fields, grassland, orchard and ponds.

"The team, made up of fellow educators, my brother and I, look forward to hosting a fantastic series of camps throughout the school holidays this year," said Pete.

Easter Camps run daily from Monday, April 11 until Thursday, April 14, from 10am-3pm, at a cost of £32 per child per day.

For further information, find The Outdoors Project on Facebook or visit www.theoutdoorsproject.co.uk