Out on a Limb documentary premieres at The Odyssey in St Albans

Out on a Limb, a film by James Dunn, will premiere at the Odyssey on the 22nd and 23rd of December Archant

A documentary made by a St Albans filmmaker will hold its theatrical premiere at The Odyssey this month.

Filmmaker James Dann Picture: Michael Westwood Filmmaker James Dann Picture: Michael Westwood

The film called 'Out on a Limb' will be shown on December 22 and 23, and features three wheelchair users who learn how to ski in the Swiss Alps with special equipment - proving their disabilities are no barrier to having fun.

The documentary was made by James Dann, who was brought up in St Albans and attended Beaumont School. He said: "Out of all the films I've made, 'Out on a Limb' is the one that I'm most excited about. I couldn't have asked for more from the contributors, and the filming in itself was an incredible experience."

James will be presenting the film ahead of its screening at the Odyssey in person.

Although the film was most recently screened at the Kendal Mountain Festival, the screening at the Odyssey will be the first time it has been shown in theatres.