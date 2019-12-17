Out on a Limb documentary premieres at The Odyssey in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 14:50 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 17 December 2019
Archant
A documentary made by a St Albans filmmaker will hold its theatrical premiere at The Odyssey this month.
The film called 'Out on a Limb' will be shown on December 22 and 23, and features three wheelchair users who learn how to ski in the Swiss Alps with special equipment - proving their disabilities are no barrier to having fun.
You may also want to watch:
The documentary was made by James Dann, who was brought up in St Albans and attended Beaumont School. He said: "Out of all the films I've made, 'Out on a Limb' is the one that I'm most excited about. I couldn't have asked for more from the contributors, and the filming in itself was an incredible experience."
James will be presenting the film ahead of its screening at the Odyssey in person.
Although the film was most recently screened at the Kendal Mountain Festival, the screening at the Odyssey will be the first time it has been shown in theatres.