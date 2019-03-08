Gallery

St Albans Comic-Con was out of this world event

St Albans Comic-Con 2019 Archant

Wizards, superheroes, aliens and adventurers descended upon the Alban Arena for the city's second annual Comic-Con.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Katie Cobden from St Albans as Shinso from My Hero Academia Earth. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Katie Cobden from St Albans as Shinso from My Hero Academia Earth.

Sunday's event encouraged cosplayers to don their outfits and enjoy a day of special guests, extraordinary props and otherworldly merchandise from some of the world's most renowned films, TV shows and comic books.

Entertaining the crowds were the likes of Only Fools and Horses stars John Challis and Sue Holderness, better known as Boyce and Marlene, Red Dwarf's morose computer Holly (Norman Lovett), graphic novel artist and entertainer Jessica Martin, and Doctor Who's latest bad guy, Tzim Sha, aka Sam Oatley.

A replica of the Ecto1 car from Ghostbusters, as well as a couple of American police cars, made their way up Holywell Hill, and a Dalek glided menacingly around the venue.

Host Paul Waidley said afterwards: "Thank you to everyone that joined us on Sunday!

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Doctor Who actress and graphic novel artist Jessica Martin. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Doctor Who actress and graphic novel artist Jessica Martin.

"We had over 1,000 guests come through the doors so all we can say to that is simply...Wow!"

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Bricktraders from St Albans. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Bricktraders from St Albans.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: David Belton as Professor Snape. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: David Belton as Professor Snape.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Rebekah Ward as Poison Ivy. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Rebekah Ward as Poison Ivy.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Ecto 1. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Ecto 1.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: John Challis, aka Boycie from Only Fools and Horses. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: John Challis, aka Boycie from Only Fools and Horses.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: John Challis, aka Boycie, and Sue Holderness as Marlene from Only Fools and Horses. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: John Challis, aka Boycie, and Sue Holderness as Marlene from Only Fools and Horses.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: John Challis, aka Boycie, and Sue Holderness as Marlene from Only Fools and Horses. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: John Challis, aka Boycie, and Sue Holderness as Marlene from Only Fools and Horses.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Steve Gunnell from Royston as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Steve Gunnell from Royston as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Dan Roebuck from Welwyn Garden City as Young Dumbledore. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Dan Roebuck from Welwyn Garden City as Young Dumbledore.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Lily Lesh from Bushey as Alice in Wonderland. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Lily Lesh from Bushey as Alice in Wonderland.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Jessica Martin and Norman Lovett. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Jessica Martin and Norman Lovett.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Sameul Oatley played T'Zim-Sha in Doctor Who. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Sameul Oatley played T'Zim-Sha in Doctor Who.

St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Norman Lovett from Red Dwarf. St Albans Comic-Con 2019: Norman Lovett from Red Dwarf.