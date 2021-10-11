There With You This Winter: 9 ways we'll be poorer this winter

Published: 9:00 AM October 11, 2021 Updated: 9:15 AM October 11, 2021

As if we haven’t suffered enough, we will be hit in the pocket as nights draw in and the weather plummets. If you want to know how you’ll be skinter this winter, read on.

Energy cap increase

The energy cap was put on by government to limit the charges to suppliers of energy to the public. Now they are increasing the cap, which means people will be paying more for gas and electricity. You might have received letters from your supplier saying your bills will go up and there’s nothing much you can do about it. Nice.

Increased petrol/diesel prices

Thanks to higher oil charges and panic buying, there is likely to be a soar in fuel bills when you fill your vehicle up at the pump.

Brexit-related fuel tanker driver shortages have meant extra worry and decreased mobility for all drivers, as petrol stations across the nation sold out.

News of the shortages of drivers caused motorists to flock to their nearest forecourt to join the long queues of other panic-buyers, afraid they would miss out. And now we will all pay the price. Happy days.

Less Universal Credit

Those in receipt of the heavily criticised benefit that was meant to be better than the tax credits its replacing will already have noticed a drop in their income. To the tune of twenty quid a week, which was supposed to help support humans through the coronavirus situation.

Thanks to everything going totally back to normal now, vulnerable people on low wages no longer need the extra £80 a month the government thought they needed last month. So that’s great then.

Because it’s not like we aren’t paying extra for everything at the moment, as humans seek to recover their individual and business finances, scrambling and clambering to try to recoup money they lost in the pandemic.

Freezing dark weather

If you haven’t noticed, it’s getting chillier out there, as couples everywhere argue about whether it’s too soon to put the heating on yet.

In case you don’t like wearing your big coat inside and all night, you will probably resort to paying through the nose for energy to heat and light your home.

More time spent inside hikes up electricity usage too, which will be reflected in your ever-increasing utility costs. And Netflix ain’t for free.

Less carbon dioxide

Less fertiliser factory production means higher food costs for fresh meat and vegetables, as packaging and preserving problems jack up prices. Generally, what is less available costs more, according to the ‘laws’ of supply and demand. If your turkey is more expensive, you’ll have less money in your purse.

Brexit-related production and transportation troubles

Turns out, we relied on European workers. A drop in workforces involved in picking and producing fresh food, such as meat and vegetables, equals less food being made. Alongside the lack of HGV drivers to deliver what is still being produced, this means emptier shelves. These factors together mean higher food prices generally.

Job changes

Working less, being sacked or put on to reduced hours are a feature of life at the moment for the self-employed, unemployed and employed – all of which are a sure-fire way to see less balance in your bank.

Pets

Thanks to the last year or two, most people have realised that animals are the way to true happiness - but they come at a premium. As more people added to their families in the way of furry friends, there is the cost of feeding, insuring and caring for them. Grooming, vet bills, pet hotels … The list is endless. But at least you will be smiling as you cling to your cat for warmth because you can’t afford to put the heating on.

Covid rises in everything

We can’t think of anything that costs less now. So, if we didn’t cover it above, it’s likely that everything we pay for has gone up, as businesses and services seek to recover from the last year and a half.

Although it’s not directly linked or entirely necessary, evidence shows more people are turning to booze to cope. So, you will have less money for food and fuel if you spend your money on drink to help you deal with everyday stress. Cheers!

Our There With You This Winter campaign recognises the financial challenges you face, raises awareness and offers support during the cold winter months.

There is plenty of support out there if you’re looking in the right place. We will be profiling these throughout the campaign.

Here are some websites worth checking out:

www.turn2us.org.uk

www.moneysupermarket.com/gas-and-electricity/fuel-poverty

www.moneysavingexpert.com/energy/

www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/bills

