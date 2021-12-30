News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans Symphony Orchestra shocked by conductor's death

Matt Adams

Published: 10:51 AM December 30, 2021
St Albans Symphony Orchestra (SASO) principal conductor Tom Hammond

The conductor at the head of St Albans Symphony Orchestra has suddenly died.

Thomas Hammond, who was appointed as principal conductor for the group in 2016, suffered a massive heart attack on Monday and died immediately. He was 47.

Conductor Tom Hammond was co-artistic director of the Hertfordshire Festival of Music.

SASO co-chairs Karen Mclaren and Hattie Jolly released a statement following the news: "It is with immense sadness that we have to announce the tragic passing of our conductor Tom Hammond yesterday.

"In view of this tragic news and the current circumstances, we hope you understand the decision made by the committee to cancel the concert on New Year’s Day.

"I am sure you will all join the committee in keeping Heather and Tom’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.

Tom Hammond rehearsing with the St Albans Symphony Orchestra (SASO) in St Albans Cathedral

"Since his appointment as our principal conductor in 2016, Tom has been totally committed to taking the orchestra to the highest levels, building strong connections with all our players and bringing out the best in all of us in our rehearsals and concerts. He will be desperately missed by all those who knew him and leaves a legacy of many fantastic concerts enjoyed by players and audience alike.

"In due course the committee will also arrange an appropriate and fitting tribute to recognise and celebrate all that Tom achieved with the orchestra.

"In the meantime, the committee will start to make plans for our next concert on Saturday 12th March in the full knowledge that Tom would want the orchestra to continue making live music."

A protégé of Sir Charles Mackerras, Tom founded the Hertfordshire Festival of Music in 2016 and worked regularly with orchestras on the outskirts of London, including Hertford Symphony Orchestra.#

He was chosen to become SASO principal conductor from more than 40 applicants for the post and a selection process that included an opportunity to guest conduct a New Year concert in St Albans Cathedral.

Tom said at the time: “I was attracted to SASO by the way it programmes exciting, ambitious repertoire and my aim is to develop that. I also want to strengthen and build on its core audience so that we feel we are really connecting with the people who come to hear us play.”

