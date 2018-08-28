St Albans police gift presents to elderly victims of crime this Christmas

Volunteer Police Cadets taking part in Operation Christmas Cop 2018. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police are spreading festive joy this Christmas by gifting presents to elderly victims of crime.

Young people from St Albans, Watford, and Broxbourne in the Volunteer Police Cadets travelled around the county on December 15 handing out individual presents to nine older residents who have been struck by crime and will be alone over the holidays.

The Operation Christmas Cop scheme, which requires fundraising throughout the year, was launched in 2015 by the St Albans and Harpenden Cadets.

A dog which helps vulnerable witnesses, Lexi, and Police Support Volunteer Pauline helped the cadets.

Insp Steve Alison said the project has gone from “strength to strength”: “At this busy time of year, it’s easy to forget that, unfortunately, there are people out there who are less fortunate than others so we wanted to do something to help bring a little happiness.”

He thanked everyone involved, especially present wrapper Samantha Keepence.

Cadets, who are aged between 13 to 18, learn police procedures and the law, working alongside local officers at community events.