Sustainability is key driver at golf club redevelopment

Published: 9:46 AM July 29, 2021

Redbourn Golf Club is nearing the completion of a £1 million investment project designed to improve the club’s sustainability.

The project began in late 2017, with an initial overhaul of the club’s bar and restaurant area, which saw the closure of all clubhouse facilities while the whole area was stripped out and redeveloped, and all external clubhouse areas were upgraded with outdoor furnishings and newly laid patios.

The club also turned its attention to improving its golf offering, with the installation of globally recognised TrackMan technology on its driving range.

The new state-of-the-art facility boasts 20 indoor and six outdoor range bays allowing up to four players to tee it up at major championship venues, enjoy practice sessions, challenge friends in innovative game modes, or simply enjoy time with family. The range also features in-bay seating areas that enable guests to order food and drinks.

Redbourn’s maintenance team created a large-scale irrigation lake to the side of the 8th and 10th holes enabling the club to rely exclusively on rainfall and a borehole for its water supply.

You may also want to watch:

Since completion in May 2019, all water that has been used to maintain the 27-hole venue has come from those sustainable sources rather than water mains.

Club management have also announced the installation of a new, full irrigation system that will run across all 27 holes on the property.

Efficient sprinkler heads and computerised programming will allow the greens staff to implement a watering schedule that will improve the playability of the course all year round. The first two phases of this installation are now complete, with the final phase set to be finished early next year.

General manager Steve Brown said: “We are proud to have made such a significant investment into the sustainability and quality of our operation.

BGL Golf operations director Guy Riggott added: “We are delighted to be continuing our investment into Redbourn Golf Club. We are committed to providing the best experience for our members and visitors, and will continue to ensure this is at the forefront of everything we do.”