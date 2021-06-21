Olympic legend Denise Lewis unveils inspirational mural in St Albans

Published: 7:00 PM June 21, 2021

Former Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis is encouraging the nation to get behind Team GB after kick-starting a UK-wide ‘art-relay’ in St Albans.

She joined forces with Maple Primary School to unveil a specially-commissioned mural in Drovers Way, the first of 10 unique walls of art that will be appearing across the country to inspire home support for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

Purplebricks, the UK’s leading tech-led estate agent, commissioned the wall mural in St Albans - painted by local artist Albert Clegg and co-created with a class of local school children from Maple Primary School - to support Team GB.

Denise said: “After such a crazy year, it’s more important than ever to show our athletes that the whole country is behind them.

“I have competed in three Olympics in my time and home support has always been one of the great motivations to succeed.

“I am incredibly proud to be able to get behind Team GB this summer and what better way to show our support than with works of art, such as this one, appearing across the country?”

The Purplebricks Home Support campaign, which launched in January this year, saw three British athletes past and present - professional boxer and Rio 2016 silver medallist Joe Joyce, former rugby player and mouth artist Henry Fraser and Vanessa Raw, former professional triathlete turned artist, as well as Scottish athlete - Leighton McIntosh - create works of art which can be seen on thousands of Purplebricks’ for Sale and To Let boards on streets across the UK.

Denise Lewis in front of the mural in St Albans. - Credit: Sportsbeat

Born and raised in St Albans, artist Albert Clegg also had the help of his former school, Maple Primary, with pupils' artwork providing inspiration for the mural.

“I’m very proud. I really believe in the cultural significance of artwork and it has got an evolutionary purpose to bring us together. Today illustrates that and I’m very happy with it.”

Mimi, eight, from Maple School said: “It was really exciting to see the mural and Denise today because I love art and I love running. I loved touching the gold medal!

“It was very inspiring meeting Albert. We really enjoyed doing the paintings of the Olympic torches.”

Purplebricks is working with communities, athletes, and local artists to create commemorative murals for Team GB, encouraging the nation to show home support and get behind the athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.

