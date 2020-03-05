Professional footballers to kick-off St Albans suicide awareness charity tournament

The OLLIE Foundation's football match was last held in 2018. Picture: The OLLIE Foundation. Archant

A five-a-side football tournament will be held in London Colney to support St Albans suicide awareness charity, The OLLIE Foundation.

Alongside the tournament, there will also be some special guests, including ex-professional player and Kickoff@3 ambassador Marcus Gayle, ex-Chelsea player Paul Canoville, ex-professional Dean Holness and Mr Silky Skills from Liverpool.

Michael Wallace, co-founder with Ashley Levien of KickOff@3, said "We are absolutely delighted with the overwhelming community support coming in as our Kickoff@3 team return to St Albans.

"The ethos of Kickoff@3 is to use the power of sport and music to spread key messages of hope and change across diverse groups."

Debi Roberts, CEO of OLLIE, says: "We are proud to be working with KickOff@3 again to get young people and the community engaged in this fabulous event. The support coming from the community and local businesses has been tremendous - it's wonderful to see everyone pulling together for a good cause.

"We're looking forward to what will be an exciting day for everyone at Cotlandswick, as well as the National Finale later in the year. Good luck to all the teams taking part and huge thank you to the team at KickOff@3 whose passion is an inspiration."

All winning teams will get the chance to compete in the KickOff@3 London National Finale where Premier League scouts will be present.

Hot food will be provided by Nando's and will be free to those taking part, a St Albans Morrisons will be providing drinks and refreshments.

Other businesses and organisations supporting the event include: Rayner Essex, 1Life, Striking Places, Summer Madness UK, Violent Crime Prevention, Sportside, Pi Squared Partners, Radio Verulam, Ember Designs, Cassidy & Tate, Metropolitan Police Black Police Association, Royal Air Force, Eyes On St Albans, Striking Places, Verulam Sport and the Jamaica High Commissioner's Office.

It will take place on Sunday, March 29, from 10am to 4pm, at Cotlandswick Leisure Centre. To sign-up, email connect@kickoffat3.co.uk. Spaces are running out so anyone interested is encouraged to get in touch as soon as possible. The tournament is open to girls and boys, aged 13 to 16, and entries are welcomed either as an individual for £5 or a team £25.