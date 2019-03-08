Advanced search

Are you the owner of this photo album found at Grove House in St Albans?

PUBLISHED: 13:37 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 07 November 2019

A photo album of a house in St Albans was found during the renovations at Grove House. Picture: Rennie Grove

An old photo album has been discovered at Grove House hospice in St Albans as the building was cleared for a redevelopment.

The album, titled 'Photos of our first house, 70 Gurney Court Road, St Albans, 1947-1964. Bt £2,250 sold £5,000, documents the former inhabitants' first house, and contains black-and-white photographs of the exterior and interior - as well as images of family members.

The owner of the album has not yet been traced, so if anyone has any idea who it might belong to then they are urged to get in touch.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care recently launched a fundraising campaign to turn Grove House into a community hub for people living with a life-limiting illness. They aim to raise £1 million to renovate their building and expand their range of available services.

To donate to the campaign go to https://www.renniegrove.org/support/transforming-grove-house/brick-by-brick

