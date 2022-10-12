Harpenden's Oktoberfest promises changes to future events

The organisers of a huge German-style beer festival have promised improvements to future events in the wake of complaints about anti-social behaviour.

Oktoberfest, which took place on two successive weekends on Harpenden Common, saw thousands of people enjoy beer, axe throwing, a live oompah band and other entertainment.

But despite a strong security presence on the site, there were issues with drunken festival-goers leaving the site and causing chaos in surrounding streets.

At nearby pub The Silver Cup, owners reported revellers urinating in their garden, with one incident of windows being smashed following an altercation outside, forcing them to close early on several evenings.

Michael Singleton said: "We run a very good restaurant and take a lot of pride in our business, having got through the chaos of Covid. We have strong loyal drinking trade and in the current climate it seems absurd that we are having to close a section of our business due to the event that is being hosted across the road.

"However the extra beer that we sold has not covered the physical damage that was done over the weekend. Let alone ruining our guests' evening on exiting the building."

Meanwhile, neighbours posted complaints about noise and unruly behaviour on local social media pages.

Damage to windows at The Silver Cup. - Credit: Michael Singleton

Oktoberfest organisers have now pledged to take any complaints into consideration when planning future events, and will be making changes including moving the entrance so it doesn't face onto St Albans Road.

Andrew Godfrey from organisers Barbican Events said: "Over 8,000 attendees celebrated Hertfordshire Oktoberfest. According to the local police and security consultants, the amount of incidents occurred are very much below what's expected of an event of this size.

A festival-goer urinating in the garden of The Silver Cup. - Credit: The Silver Cup

"The vast majority of the community and businesses are very happy with our event and are receptive of the large footfall coming into the town.

"From being local to the area and being a start-up ourselves, we have a duty to ensure local businesses benefit and prosper from Hertfordshire Oktoberfest. It is upsetting for us to hear that this wasn’t the case for the publicans in question.

"We will continue with our efforts in communicating with the Silver Cup and other local businesses to ensure more safe and successful events for the following years."

Claire Ahmed from Harpenden Town Council said: "We’re aware of some complaints of anti-social behaviour which we are currently reviewing. These will be addressed, and councillors will subsequently be made aware of them through the community services committee.

"In between the two weekends of events, Harpenden Town Council was in communication with the police and event organiser. As a consequence, for the events on the second weekend, the number of security staff was increased and the time they were present at the event extended.

"At the end of each session two security officers were tasked with assisting at The Silver Cup. An additional eight security officers were placed along the Common into town and by the Harpenden Arms, ensuring members of the public were not spilling into the road.

"Also, adjustments were made to reduce sound levels with additional sound checks carried out by the events manager and sound engineer."