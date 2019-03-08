Advanced search

Nursing home officially opens in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:55 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 05 July 2019

St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith cut the ribbon at the ceremony to mark the official opening of Alban Manor Nursing Home in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been held to celebrate the official opening of a St Albans nursing home.

Alban Manor Nursing Home in Chene Drive was acquired as a nursing home in February, and Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith and MP Anne Main attended the official opening last month.

Managing director Parminder Grewal spoke at the ceremony and emphasised the home's facilities. She said: "We have some really fun and innovative features, such as the Zen Wellness Centre for yoga and other rehab therapies.

"We also have a hydrotherapy spa, our own post office and village store, our own Film House to catch up with the latest blockbusters as well as golden oldies, and most importantly we have our very own pub, the George!

"We see our role as of supporting and enabling our residents to be as independent as they can possibly be."

Nursing home officially opens in St Albans

St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith cut the ribbon at the ceremony to mark the official opening of Alban Manor Nursing Home in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

