Nursing home officially opens in St Albans

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been held to celebrate the official opening of a St Albans nursing home.

Alban Manor Nursing Home in Chene Drive was acquired as a nursing home in February, and Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith and MP Anne Main attended the official opening last month.

Managing director Parminder Grewal spoke at the ceremony and emphasised the home's facilities. She said: "We have some really fun and innovative features, such as the Zen Wellness Centre for yoga and other rehab therapies.

"We also have a hydrotherapy spa, our own post office and village store, our own Film House to catch up with the latest blockbusters as well as golden oldies, and most importantly we have our very own pub, the George!

"We see our role as of supporting and enabling our residents to be as independent as they can possibly be."

