October in St Albans was wetter and less sunny than average

Weather in St Albans and Harpenden in October was cloudy and wet with close to average temperatures.

There was more rainfall than expected with 109.6mm, which is 27.92mm above average.

The month had 25 days with 0.2mm or more of rain and 7 days with over 5.0mm. The greatest rainfall was 18.2mm on October 5.

There was also less sunshine than usual - with only 91.1 hours, whereas the average for October is 111 hours.

However, one day - October 2 - had 8.5 hours of sun. There were six days without sunshine.

The October mean maximum temperature was below average at 13.8C (-0.21), and the mean minimum was above average at 7.1C (+0.02).

The highest temperature was 17C on October 1 and the lowest was 0.8C on October 28.

There were seven ground frosts.