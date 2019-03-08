Thousands attend Oaklands College Summer Fair in St Albans

The Oaklands College Summer Fair took place in St Albans over the weekend. Picture: Oaklands College Archant

Families gathered for fun, games and afternoon tea at the annual Oaklands College summer fair in St Albans.

The Oaklands College Summer Fair took place in St Albans over the weekend. Picture: Oaklands College

The Oaklands College summer fair went ahead as planned on Sunday, June 9 despite the large fire at the campus's discovery centre earlier that week.

More than 6,000 guests attended and took part in activities and events including donkey rides, falconry displays, dance academy performances, puppet shows and more.



The college's performing arts and music students provided entertainment, and the hospitality and catering department delivered an afternoon tea with cakes and hot beverages. The equine centre put on demonstrations, including show jumping and dressage, and visitors met the animals cared for at the college's animal management centre.

Oaklands College principal Zoe Hancock said: "We thoroughly enjoyed putting this free event on for the local community and look forward to welcoming more guests to our grounds for future events."





