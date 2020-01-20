Advanced search

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 12:01 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 20 January 2020

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Archant

Residents are being asked to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the draft Local Plan.

St Albans district council is developing a master plan for building new homes in the area of Harpenden between Luton Road, Bloomfield Road and Ambrose Wood.

You may also want to watch:

A consultation will be held with the community and local stakeholders, with the first event held at The Oval Café from 5pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 28.

North West Harpenden Masterplan is one of 11 'broad locations' identified in the draft Local Plan for St Albans district. The council's vision is to deliver high-quality infrastructure and homes, including affordable housing and a school alongside green spaces and supporting services.

Members of the public are being asked for their priorities and feedback until March this year.

Residents can find out more and have their say at http://www.nwharpenden.co.uk/

Most Read

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Pensioner campaigns for bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery

There is an ongoing campaign for a bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Four arrests made in relation to recent St Albans assaults

Arrests made after assaults in St Albans Picture: POLICE

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Most Read

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Pensioner campaigns for bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery

There is an ongoing campaign for a bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Four arrests made in relation to recent St Albans assaults

Arrests made after assaults in St Albans Picture: POLICE

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Derby delight for Rohdell Gordon as he stars in St Albans City’s win over Maidstone

St Albans City's Rohdell Gordon celebrates during their 1-0 win over Maidstone United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Expert View: Things to consider before buying a retirement living apartment

Janet Bennett, sales manager for Domovo. Picture: Domovo

Pensioner campaigns for bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery

There is an ongoing campaign for a bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists