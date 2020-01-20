Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

Residents are being asked to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the draft Local Plan.

St Albans district council is developing a master plan for building new homes in the area of Harpenden between Luton Road, Bloomfield Road and Ambrose Wood.

A consultation will be held with the community and local stakeholders, with the first event held at The Oval Café from 5pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 28.

North West Harpenden Masterplan is one of 11 'broad locations' identified in the draft Local Plan for St Albans district. The council's vision is to deliver high-quality infrastructure and homes, including affordable housing and a school alongside green spaces and supporting services.

Members of the public are being asked for their priorities and feedback until March this year.

Residents can find out more and have their say at http://www.nwharpenden.co.uk/