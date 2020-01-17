Have you say on St Albans North Masterplan

Residents in the St Albans district can have their say on the North St Albans Masterplan.

The district council is working with the landowners and promoters of a key site to develop a masterplan for the delivery of a new neighbourhood.

The plan is being developed in accordance with the aims and aspirations of the draft Local Plan.

It is one of 11 areas identified in the plan and will deliver new homes for the district. It aims to provide a range of homes including affordable housing, alongside green spaces and supporting services.

A meeting to discuss it is being held at Christ Church in High Oaks from 10am to 1.30pm on Saturday, February 1.

You will be able to find out how the information gathered so far has shaped the developing proposals, as well as providing further feedback to the team as their designs continue to evolve.

Residents can also have their say online at northstalbans.co.uk.