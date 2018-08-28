Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Homes proposed for Noke Shot in Harpenden by St Albans council

PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 January 2019

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Archant

Three homes could be built on Noke Shot in Harpenden under plans by St Albans district council.

A planning committee will next week decide whether to allow the council to go ahead with the project.

The four-bedroom homes would be built at the rear of 42 and 44 Noke Shot and council officers have recommended granting the proposal planning permission.

A report to the committee reads: “The proposal would result in the creation of three new dwellings. This benefit is afforded significant weight.

“The proposal would not result in any harm that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefit of providing three additional units within the district.”

Residents had objected to the proposal, saying it will block light to their property, but officers concluded there would be no detrimental loss of light.

To see the proposal, go to www.stalbans.gov.uk and search for 5/2018/2594 in the planning section.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans named top location for commuting into London

St Albans has been named the top commuter city for London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Most Read

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The man was stabbed in Field Road, Forest Gate. Pic: Google

Newham Council calls public meeting as police urged to intervene in repairs division’s shocking overspend

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is part-based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Homes proposed for Noke Shot in Harpenden by St Albans council

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Roadworks on Watling Street in Radlett

Watling Street, Radlett. Picture: Google.

No excuses for St Albans City at Truro City with journey there providing little fear for Ian Allinson

Sam Merson got the first goal in a 2-1 win at Truro last season. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Emphatic St Albans banish any pre-Christmas disappointment in style with big win over Wasps

St Albans V Wasps - Anthony Stevenson (C) in action for St Albans. Picture: Karyn Haddon

No Christmas hangover for five-star St Albans Ladies against Sherrardswood

St Albans Ladies started 2019 off with a big win.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists