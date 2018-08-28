Application to build homes in Harpenden granted planning permission

The site of the demolished garages on Noke Shot in Harpenden, where the houses are going to be built. Picture: Google. Archant

An application to build homes on the site of demolished garages in Harpenden has been granted planning permission.

A planning committee of St Albans district council gave its backing to the council’s plan to build three four-bedroom homes on Noke Shot.

There was some discussion among councillors about how many people used the garages before they were demolished.

Committee member Sandra Wood said: “I am not really comfortable with the fact we knocked down garages and in a way we are making the parking congestion even worse, particularly when we build flats.

“However, this, I think I can live with as it is three fairly good houses with parking on-site.

Another concern raised by the councillors was about the width of the access road, but planning officer Daley Wilson said Herts county council were happy with the proposed road, which would be 3.4m at its narrowest.