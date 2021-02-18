News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans Extinction Rebellion member found guilty over 2019 London protest

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:53 PM February 18, 2021   
Nigel Harvey was taken to Wood Green Police Station by police van

Nigel Harvey was taken to Wood Green Police Station by police van in October 2019 - Credit: Supplied by Nigel Harvey

A member of St Albans' branch of Extinction Rebellion (XR) has been sentenced following his arrest at a protest in the capital in 2019.

Nigel Harvey pleaded not guilty to wilful obstruction of the highway at the City of London magistrates court yesterday (February 17).

Harvey, who has lived in St Albans for more than two decades, was arrested during the Extinction Rebellion protests in London in October 2019. He was one of 280 protestors arrested that day.

Nigel Harvey at the London extinction rebellion protest in 2019

Nigel Harvey was arrested at the XR protest in London in 2019 - Credit: Supplied by Nigel Harvey

After spending a night in Wood Green Police Station, he was released and subsequently charged with wilful obstruction of the highway.

Representing himself and speaking in court via video link, Harvey, who is the chief executive of sustainability and recycling firm Recolight, defended his actions: “For the last dozen or so years, like many others I know, I’ve done my best to reduce my carbon footprint. I run a recycling company. I’ve written to my MP. I’ve signed petitions. And yet, the emissions keep increasing.”

He added: "There is not a day goes by that I do not worry about the climate emergency."

Harvey was found guilty and given a nine month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay costs of £331.

St Albans News
London

