Kick back and relax: NHS workers treated to complimentary spa day at Sopwell House to say thank you

NHS staff were treated to a socially-distant spa day at Cottonmill Spa, Sopwell House last week. Picture: Sopwell House Archant

Sopwell House welcomed NHS staff last week to thank them for their contributions throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ‘Big Sopwell Thank You’ campaign gave 40 NHS workers a complimentary relaxing spa day at The Club at Cottonmill between October 13 and October 15.

NHS staff could either enter themselves, or be nominated by friends and family by signing up to be entered into a ballot. The competition closed on October 2 and the 40 winners were then treated to some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

Over 1,500 entries were submitted to Sopwell House, who set up the competition to do something special for those who have been working tirelessly to protect the nation over the past six months. All winning entries were selected at random.

As well as a day at the spa, the guests of honour were also treated to lunch and glasses of bubbly as a show of admiration and appreciation.

You may also want to watch:

Jade Pollendine, spa manager at Sopwell House, said: “We were so excited to welcome so many lovely NHS workers to Cottonmill Spa and The Club at Cottonmill.

“It is great to be able to give back to such hard-working individuals who have worked so hard to look after us all over the last 6 months, we wanted to look after them!

“The guests really enjoyed the time on their own to re-coup and relax and of course we were also able to accommodate some additional guests to come along too so it was nice to give them time with loved ones.

“At such a difficult time across the globe it’s important to give back where you can, support your wellness needs and spread a little kindness!”

Midwife Suzy was one of the NHS staff pampered at the Sopwell House’s Cottonmill Spa: “I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you and the team again for the fantastic opportunity I had to attend a club spa say. Working through the pandemic this year has been very, very tough.

“Yesterday was the first day in over 18 months that I’ve had to myself and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Thank you so, so much.”

Sopwell House is a 17th century Georgian country house, and is part of the Verulam estate. It was converted into a hotel in 1969, and all development projects since have taken great care, according to the house, to retain the character and charm of the original Georgian house.