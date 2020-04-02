Advanced search

NewsHound: Please send us your letters to hospital staff to make them smile

PUBLISHED: 13:40 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 02 April 2020

Mollie says thank you to the people who work at the hospital for helping her to stay well. Picture: Supplied

Mollie says thank you to the people who work at the hospital for helping her to stay well. Picture: Supplied

Some St Albans children have given us a brilliant idea that we would like you to get involved in.

Anwen's letter says thank you to doctors and nurses and lets them know she is doing the right thing by staying indoors. Picture: SuppliedAnwen's letter says thank you to doctors and nurses and lets them know she is doing the right thing by staying indoors. Picture: Supplied

Anwen and Mollie contacted the Herts Ad to say they had written letters to NHS staff to help them keep their spirits up during this uncertainty and isolation.

Anwen, seven, of Fleetville, said: “I have been a bit worried about the illness going round and I thought that it must be difficult for people who work in a hospital.

“I can’t do much to help them but I thought a letter might brighten their day - so I wrote one!”

Mollie’s letter said: “Doctors, thank you for all letting us be careful of the bug.”

Mum-of-two Hillary Childs said: “It was all their own idea and I am so proud they thought of it. Educational and thoughtful - a brilliant way to spend an afternoon!”

We would like to publish your letters on our website and share them on Twitter so that can health workers can see them.

Some pointers:

- Your letter can be to an individual NHS worker or a general one;

- It can be to anyone you want, so if your mum is a doctor, you can write to her if you like;

- You should make it colourful.

Send your letters to hertsad@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

