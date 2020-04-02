NewsHound: Please send us your letters to hospital staff to make them smile

Mollie says thank you to the people who work at the hospital for helping her to stay well. Picture: Supplied Archant

Some St Albans children have given us a brilliant idea that we would like you to get involved in.

Anwen's letter says thank you to doctors and nurses and lets them know she is doing the right thing by staying indoors. Picture: Supplied Anwen's letter says thank you to doctors and nurses and lets them know she is doing the right thing by staying indoors. Picture: Supplied

Anwen and Mollie contacted the Herts Ad to say they had written letters to NHS staff to help them keep their spirits up during this uncertainty and isolation.

Anwen, seven, of Fleetville, said: “I have been a bit worried about the illness going round and I thought that it must be difficult for people who work in a hospital.

“I can’t do much to help them but I thought a letter might brighten their day - so I wrote one!”

Mollie’s letter said: “Doctors, thank you for all letting us be careful of the bug.”

Mum-of-two Hillary Childs said: “It was all their own idea and I am so proud they thought of it. Educational and thoughtful - a brilliant way to spend an afternoon!”

We would like to publish your letters on our website and share them on Twitter so that can health workers can see them.

Some pointers:

- Your letter can be to an individual NHS worker or a general one;

- It can be to anyone you want, so if your mum is a doctor, you can write to her if you like;

- You should make it colourful.

Send your letters to hertsad@archant.co.uk