WATCH NewsHound: In Harpenden for Global Climate Strike

PUBLISHED: 16:09 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 29 November 2019

Harpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura Bill

Archant

Harpenden schoolchildren took to the streets of the town in support of the Global Climate Strike, and the NewsHound team went along to see what it was happening and meet some of the young people taking part.

NewsHound is a regular news round-up for children, explaining a local news item in an engaging way. It hopes to get them excited and informed about this historic district.

Other episodes have focussed on the problems with World Mental Health Day, the St Albans Cathedral Space Voyage, and the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge.

The most recent episode is presented by Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams and Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill.

NewsHound reporters would really love to hear from children in the community who would like to feature on an episode.

Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.

