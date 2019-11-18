WATCH NewsHound: Catching up with the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge

Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge. Picture: Laura Bill Archant

St Albans was on the route for this year's Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge, and hundreds of people turned out to watch its progress.

St Albans residents gather to greet Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge. Picture: Laura Bill St Albans residents gather to greet Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge. Picture: Laura Bill

The NewsHound team went along to see what it was like and meet people in the crowd to find out why they had come along.

The rickshaw was the final leg of its 400-mile journey, which started at Holyhead and ended at BBC's Elstree Studios that evening.

BBC presenter Matt Baker and his team of six young riders passed through Wheathampstead and Sandridge before reaching the city. Hundreds of adults and children - some in pyjamas - waited to greet the team as they came past.

NewsHound is a regular news round-up for children, explaining a local news item in an engaging way. It hopes to get them excited and informed about this historic district.

The Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge passed through St Albans this afternoon. Picture: Laura Bill The Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge passed through St Albans this afternoon. Picture: Laura Bill

