Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

NewsHound: Launching the Herts Ad news series for St Albans and Harpenden children

PUBLISHED: 15:52 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 21 March 2019

The NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne Suslak

The NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne Suslak

Archant

A children’s news round-up series is being launched by the Herts Ad.

NewsHound is a short fortnightly clip which explains a selection of St Albans and Harpenden news stories in a digestible format for children on the Herts Ad website.

It is designed to engage youngsters in local news and inform them about their homecity.

The first episode has been produced by Herts Ad reporters - presented by Franki Berry and directed by Laura Bill.

It focuses on the market cancellations during Storm Gareth and the “St Albans Big Cat” controversy.

Reporter Franki Berry said: “We had a lot of fun making this episode, and we hope people will have fun watching it too.

“Against a rising distrust in the media, and a perceived increase in ‘fake news’, this will hopefully help children to engage in a bedrock of local democracy – local news.”

In the future, NewsHound could feature snippets of submitted content from keen, budding reporters of the future.

NewsHound would welcome any footage from children who would like to film themselves talking about a topic that interests them for inclusion in the series.

Additionally, any schools who might be interested in getting involved should contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk

The NewsHound logo was designed by chief reporter Anne Suslak.

Tune back in to NewsHound on the Herts Ad website for the next episode on April 4.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Woman in her 50s assaulted in St Albans pub

The Blacksmiths Arms. Picture: Danny Loo

It’s OK To Say campaign: ‘I’m not just a survivor, but the heroine of my own story’

Natalie Herd and Stacey Turner of It's OK To Say...

Most Read

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Woman in her 50s assaulted in St Albans pub

The Blacksmiths Arms. Picture: Danny Loo

It’s OK To Say campaign: ‘I’m not just a survivor, but the heroine of my own story’

Natalie Herd and Stacey Turner of It's OK To Say...

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans seal National League spot after lowly Letchworth put up a fight

Tariq Marcano fires goalwards for St Albans

NewsHound: Launching the Herts Ad news series for St Albans and Harpenden children

The NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne Suslak

St Albans junction to be made safer for pedestrians

Roadworks will make the London Road junction with Alma Road safer for pedestrians. Picture: Google Street View

New exhibition set to open at St Albans Museum + Gallery

Barbara Hepworth, Group III (Evocation), 1952, photograph by David Lambet Rod Tidnam. Courtesy of the Pier Arts Centre Collection.

Harpenden still hope after win at Witham

Reece Baker-Kiff scored all four for Harpenden in their win over Hertford. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists