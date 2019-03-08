WATCH NewsHound: Exploring space and celebrating Moon landing anniversary
PUBLISHED: 15:26 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 31 October 2019
Archant
It is 50 years since Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the Moon and St Albans Cathedral has been celebrating this milestone with a light show experience after dark.
The NewsHound team went along to see what it was like and meet some of the people visiting the event.
NewsHound is a regular news round-up for children, explaining a local news item in an engaging way. It hopes to get them excited and informed about this historic district.
Other episodes have focussed on the problems with World Mental Health Day, Harpenden's real-life Mermaid Isla, and a new beehive installed at the George Street Canteen.
The most recent episode is presented by Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams.
NewsHound reporters would really love to hear from children in the community who would like to feature on an episode.
Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.