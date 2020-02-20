Video

WATCH NewsHound: With It's OK to Say founder Stacey Turner

Founder of It's OK to Say, Stacey Turner at Verulam School. Picture: Supplied Archant

Last week was Children's Mental Health Week and the NewsHound team spoke to Stacey Turner to find out about what she did to help spread the word.

NewsHound is a regular news round-up for children, explaining a local news item in an engaging way. It hopes to get them excited and informed about this historic district.

In this episode we speak to founder of It's OK to Say Stacey Turner about her busy week in schools and centres for Children's Mental Health Week.

She said: "Children's Mental Health Week is an opportunity to shine the spotlight on children's mental health serving as a reminder that there is no right or wrong way to feel, do more of what makes you happy, create calm, but most of all...talk!"

