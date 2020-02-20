Advanced search

Video

WATCH NewsHound: With It's OK to Say founder Stacey Turner

PUBLISHED: 12:39 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 20 February 2020

Founder of It's OK to Say, Stacey Turner at Verulam School. Picture: Supplied

Founder of It's OK to Say, Stacey Turner at Verulam School. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Last week was Children's Mental Health Week and the NewsHound team spoke to Stacey Turner to find out about what she did to help spread the word.

NewsHound is a regular news round-up for children, explaining a local news item in an engaging way. It hopes to get them excited and informed about this historic district.

In this episode we speak to founder of It's OK to Say Stacey Turner about her busy week in schools and centres for Children's Mental Health Week.

She said: "Children's Mental Health Week is an opportunity to shine the spotlight on children's mental health serving as a reminder that there is no right or wrong way to feel, do more of what makes you happy, create calm, but most of all...talk!"

The most recent episode is presented by Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams.

Other episodes have focussed on an environmental protest, the St Albans Cathedral Space Voyage, and the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge.

NewsHound reporters would really love to hear from children in the community who would like to feature on an episode.

Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Harpenden teacher launches recipe website after three personal tragedies

Claire Gilles in the kitchen.

St Albans Abbey train line recognised for community benefits

A London Midland class 321 pulls into Bricket Wood station with a service to Watford Junction. Credit: Peter Alvey Photography

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Harpenden teacher launches recipe website after three personal tragedies

Claire Gilles in the kitchen.

St Albans Abbey train line recognised for community benefits

A London Midland class 321 pulls into Bricket Wood station with a service to Watford Junction. Credit: Peter Alvey Photography

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

WATCH NewsHound: With It’s OK to Say founder Stacey Turner

Founder of It's OK to Say, Stacey Turner at Verulam School. Picture: Supplied

Nominations open for public ideas that could make Herts’ streets safer

Could your idea make Hertfordshire safer? Picture: Danny Loo

New St Albans homelessness donation point launches

The Tap2Beat donation system in St Albans launched this week. Picture: Supplied

OA Saints on track to realise their full potential as second team get off to a great start

OA Saints put out a second team for the first time in close to a decade in a 36-0 win at Westcliff.

Sasha Corbin all set for special year as Saracens Mavericks crank up the intensity

Sasha Corbin in action for Saracens Mavericks as they took on Wasps in a pre-season friendly. Picture: STEVE PORTER
Drive 24