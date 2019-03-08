NewsHound: Happy birthday to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II Archant

A very big happy official birthday from the NewsHound team to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne Suslak The NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne Suslak

In the next episode of the Herts Ad's fortnightly round-up for children, NewsHound reporters will be discussing the Queen's Birthday Honours in a format which is engaging and educational.

Other episodes have focussed on various topics around the city, for example Storm Gareth, the UK's Strongest Kid competition, St Albans Market and the St Albans Big Cat mystery.

Any youngsters (or their parents and schools) who want to feature on NewsHound should email HertsAd@Archant.co.uk - we'd love lots of people to get involved.

It is your chance to feature in your local newspaper!

