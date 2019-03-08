Advanced search

NewsHound: Happy birthday to Queen Elizabeth II

PUBLISHED: 17:42 13 June 2019

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

Archant

A very big happy official birthday from the NewsHound team to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne SuslakThe NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne Suslak

In the next episode of the Herts Ad's fortnightly round-up for children, NewsHound reporters will be discussing the Queen's Birthday Honours in a format which is engaging and educational.

Other episodes have focussed on various topics around the city, for example Storm Gareth, the UK's Strongest Kid competition, St Albans Market and the St Albans Big Cat mystery.

Any youngsters (or their parents and schools) who want to feature on NewsHound should email HertsAd@Archant.co.uk - we'd love lots of people to get involved.

It is your chance to feature in your local newspaper!

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

