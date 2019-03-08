Video

NewsHound: Climate change with St Albans Sixth Former

Syanne Taylor created the next episode of NewsHound. Archant

NewsHound is thrilled to welcome a guest presenter to this week's show - a school girl from St Albans.

Sixth Form pupil at The Marlborough Science Academy, Syanne Taylor, has created the next episode of NewsHound, focussing on climate change and sustainable living.

Usual NewsHound presenter and Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry said: "A very well done to Syanne - her submission is amazing! It is exactly the kind of thing we are looking for - full of enthusiasm and creativity!

"Syanne, you're a star."

NewsHound was launched by the Herts Ad in March this year as a news round-up for children.

It comes online every fortnight, and is delivered in an engaging way for young people, getting them excited about local news and educating them about the district where they live.

Other episodes have focussed on the Queen's Birthday Honours, the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May, and St Albans Sustainability Festival.

NewsHound reporters would be thrilled to hear from children or young people in the community, like Syanne, who would like to feature on an episode. Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.

It is your chance to appear in your local newspaper.