Video

NewsHound: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns

Theresa May on the BBC this morning outside Number 10 making her resignation speech. Archant

Prime Minister Theresa May has dramatically resigned from her leadership role.

The sixth episode of NewsHound takes a look at what this means for the future and how it parallels with a recent shake-up at St Albans district council (SADC).

You may also want to watch:

NewsHound has been created by Herts Ad reporters with the aim of engaging children in local news and informing them about their home city.

It comes out every two weeks, with previous episodes focussing on Storm Gareth, the mystery of the St Albans Big Cat, and the UK's Strongest Kid competition.

The Herts Ad would like to encourage any budding reporters (or their parents) to send in their own clips for inclusion in NewsHound. Raw and uncut footage is perfectly acceptable - Herts Ad reporters will tidy it up.

Additionally, any schools which might be interested in getting involved should contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk.