Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

NewsHound: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns

PUBLISHED: 17:51 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 30 May 2019

Theresa May on the BBC this morning outside Number 10 making her resignation speech.

Theresa May on the BBC this morning outside Number 10 making her resignation speech.

Archant

Prime Minister Theresa May has dramatically resigned from her leadership role.

The sixth episode of NewsHound takes a look at what this means for the future and how it parallels with a recent shake-up at St Albans district council (SADC).

You may also want to watch:

NewsHound has been created by Herts Ad reporters with the aim of engaging children in local news and informing them about their home city.

It comes out every two weeks, with previous episodes focussing on Storm Gareth, the mystery of the St Albans Big Cat, and the UK's Strongest Kid competition.

The Herts Ad would like to encourage any budding reporters (or their parents) to send in their own clips for inclusion in NewsHound. Raw and uncut footage is perfectly acceptable - Herts Ad reporters will tidy it up.

Additionally, any schools which might be interested in getting involved should contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk.

Most Read

The latest court results from the St Albans and Harpenden area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Police hunt man who brandished knife outside St Albans nightclub

Batchwood Hall, where Club Batchwood is based. Picture: Danny Loo

The latest court results for the St Albans and Harpenden area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Fifty-five vehicles stopped by police in Harpenden fly-tipping operation

Herts police stopped 55 vehicles in its multi-agency fly-tipping operation in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police

‘Both of us were holding the knife’ claims defendant in London Colney murder trial

Anis Anderson and Carla Callum appeared at St Albans Crown Court accused of murdering a man in London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

The latest court results from the St Albans and Harpenden area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Police hunt man who brandished knife outside St Albans nightclub

Batchwood Hall, where Club Batchwood is based. Picture: Danny Loo

The latest court results for the St Albans and Harpenden area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Fifty-five vehicles stopped by police in Harpenden fly-tipping operation

Herts police stopped 55 vehicles in its multi-agency fly-tipping operation in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police

‘Both of us were holding the knife’ claims defendant in London Colney murder trial

Anis Anderson and Carla Callum appeared at St Albans Crown Court accused of murdering a man in London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

NewsHound: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns

Theresa May on the BBC this morning outside Number 10 making her resignation speech.

‘Both of us were holding the knife’ claims defendant in London Colney murder trial

Anis Anderson and Carla Callum appeared at St Albans Crown Court accused of murdering a man in London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recorded race hate crimes involving children on the rise in Hertfordshire

Racially-motivated hate crime on the rise in Hertfordshire. Picture: NSPCC

Pupils must travel to Hatfield after further delays to Harpenden secondary school

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School

St Albans Striders clinch round one crown of Midweek Road Race League

St Albans Striders prepare for their home round of the Midweek Road Race League.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists