WATCH NewsHound: Marking World Mental Health Day in St Albans district

This Thursday is World Mental Health Day, and to mark the occasion, the NewsHound team have been discussing ways to help keep mentally well.

NewsHound is a regular news round-up for children, explaining a local news item in an engaging way. It hopes to get them excited and informed about this historic district.

Other episodes have focussed on the problems with Verulamium Lake, Harpenden's real-life Mermaid Isla, and a new beehive installed at the George Street Canteen.

The most recent episode is presented by Herts and Cambs group editor, Matt Adams, and reporter Laura Bill.

NewsHound reporters would be thrilled to hear from children in the community who would like to feature on an episode. Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.

It is your chance to appear in your local newspaper.