WATCH NewsHound: Do you believe in mermaids?

PUBLISHED: 13:05 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 06 September 2019

Harpenden woman Hana Chelache, aka Mermaid Isla, will compete for Miss Mermaid UK. Picture: Bog Frog Photography

Harpenden woman Hana Chelache, aka Mermaid Isla, will compete for Miss Mermaid UK. Picture: Bog Frog Photography

Do you believe in real life mermaids? No? Think again.

Harpenden woman Hana Chelache, aka Mermaid Isla, will compete for Miss Mermaid UK. Picture: Paul Dale PhotographyHarpenden woman Hana Chelache, aka Mermaid Isla, will compete for Miss Mermaid UK. Picture: Paul Dale Photography

The next episode of NewsHound explores the world of Harpenden's Hana Chelache, who has made a career out of everything tails, seashells, and swimming.

Under the pseudonym Mermaid Isla, Hana is set to compete for the title of Miss Mermaid UK in a beauty-pagent style event at the Royal Berkshire Conference Centre this October.

NewsHound is a regular news round-up for children, explaining a local news item in an engaging way. It hopes to get them excited and informed about this historic district.

Other episodes have focussed on the Queen's Birthday Honours, the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May, and St Albans Sustainability Festival.

Harpenden woman Hana Chelache, aka Mermaid Isla, will compete for Miss Mermaid UK. Picture: Steve MillardHarpenden woman Hana Chelache, aka Mermaid Isla, will compete for Miss Mermaid UK. Picture: Steve Millard

NewsHound reporters would be thrilled to hear from children in the community who would like to feature on an episode. Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.

It is your chance to appear in your local newspaper.

