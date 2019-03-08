Video

WATCH NewsHound: What's wrong with Verulamium Lake?

The current state of Verulamium Lake - silt and weeds have been exposed by very low water levels in the River Ver. Picture: Hillary Childs Archant

The summer holidays have finally arrived and Verulamium Park is a great place for children to go and play outside in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But wait! What's wrong with the lake? We're sure some eagle-eyed kids may have noticed that the water is currently a bit smelly and dirty.

Years of duck poo and leaves have built up in the water and been exposed on the surface.

Watch the 10th episode of NewsHound to find out more about the problem and what you can do to help.

The regular news round-up has been created especially for children, explaining local news items to them in an engaging way for young people.

It hopes to get them excited and informed about this historic district.

Other episodes have focussed on the Queen's Birthday Honours, the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May, and St Albans Sustainability Festival.

NewsHound reporters would be thrilled to hear from children in the community who would like to feature on an episode. Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.

It is your chance to appear in your local newspaper.