Roadworks in Redbourn to install new zebra crossing

PUBLISHED: 12:28 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 27 August 2019

The site of the new Redbourn library on Dunstable Road. Picture: Google Maps

A pedestrian crossing in Redbourn is being installed to help people access the new village library.

It will take six weeks to build the zebra crossing across Dunstable Road, near the junction with Harpenden Lane and High Street.

The new library is moving from Lamb Lane to the site of the village's former fire station on Dunstable Road.

Herts county council (HCC) contractors will also be installing traffic islands and speed cushions, rebuilding pavements, kerbs and block paved areas, improving street lighting, traffic signs and road markings, and resurfacing the pavement near the High Street junction.

HCC cabinet member for highways, Phil Bibby, said: "We want to put pedestrians first and make it easier for people to get around our towns on foot.

"That's why it's important for us to put in this new zebra crossing now, so people can get to and from the new library safely and conveniently."

The works start today (August 27) and will be controlled by two-way traffic lights.

