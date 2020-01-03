Harpenden goes quackers for charity duck race

Harpenden folk tried their luck on a rubber duck to raise money for research into cancer.

The New Year's Day Rubber Duck Race has been running for over 40 years.

Nearly 700 well-wishers bought a numbered duck for £2 and launched them on the River Lea at Batford, Harpenden.

Organised by Brian Smith, the landlord of the Marquis of Granby, the New Year's Day Rubber Duck Race has raised money for the cancer research centre at Mount Vernon.

Brian said: "It is a very successful event - everyone looks forward to it every year. We get lots of support from local people willing to help us organise the day and man the barbecue and bar.

"We do it for cancer because my wife, Marilyn, has bone and liver cancer so it is a cause very close to our hearts."

The first to pass under the bridge at the ford near the pub was declared the winner.

Hot-dogs were sold and boosted the final amount raised to over £2,000.