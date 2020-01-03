Advanced search

Harpenden goes quackers for charity duck race

PUBLISHED: 13:46 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 03 January 2020

The New Year's Day Rubber Duck Race in Harpenden raised money for Cancer research centred at Mount Vernon. Picture: Sas Vassie

The New Year's Day Rubber Duck Race in Harpenden raised money for Cancer research centred at Mount Vernon. Picture: Sas Vassie

Archant

Harpenden folk tried their luck on a rubber duck to raise money for research into cancer.

The New Year's Day Rubber Duck Race has been running for over 40 years.

Nearly 700 well-wishers bought a numbered duck for £2 and launched them on the River Lea at Batford, Harpenden.

You may also want to watch:

Organised by Brian Smith, the landlord of the Marquis of Granby, the New Year's Day Rubber Duck Race has raised money for the cancer research centre at Mount Vernon.

Brian said: "It is a very successful event - everyone looks forward to it every year. We get lots of support from local people willing to help us organise the day and man the barbecue and bar.

"We do it for cancer because my wife, Marilyn, has bone and liver cancer so it is a cause very close to our hearts."

The first to pass under the bridge at the ford near the pub was declared the winner.

Hot-dogs were sold and boosted the final amount raised to over £2,000.

Most Read

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

St Albans family get a purrfect start to their new year after being reunited with missing cat

Missing St Albans ginger tom cat Thor was happily back at home with his family in time for the new year. Picture: Karen Gordon

Police investigate after windows smashed in St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

St Albans family get a purrfect start to their new year after being reunited with missing cat

Missing St Albans ginger tom cat Thor was happily back at home with his family in time for the new year. Picture: Karen Gordon

Police investigate after windows smashed in St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Guard up for St Albans City who are ready for a tough battle with Hungerford

James Kaloczi scored the winner for St Albans City at Hungerford Town in September. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Energy companies pay out millions after leaving Herts passengers stranded

The power cut lead to trains from London coming to a stop on Friday, August 9. Picture: Archant.

Harpenden goes quackers for charity duck race

The New Year's Day Rubber Duck Race in Harpenden raised money for Cancer research centred at Mount Vernon. Picture: Sas Vassie

St Albans triple knife attacker pleads guilty to football stadium stabbing

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Flamstead man pleads guilty to murdering Christine Ford

71-year-old Christine Ford was murdered in Flamstead last year. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists