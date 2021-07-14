News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

New children's centre opens in heart of St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 8:47 AM July 14, 2021   
The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans. - Credit: HCT

Ensuring every local child receives the best start in life is the impetus behind St Albans' new state of the art children's centre.

The new facility, which opened at the Civic Centre at the start of the month, is the result of a collaboration between Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust (HCT), St Albans district council and other local organisations striving to provide the best possible health and wellbeing care to the next generation.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans. - Credit: HCT

HCT services that have moved into the centre include children’s speech and language therapy, children’s physiotherapy, children’s occupational therapy, community paediatrics, children’s eye service, PALMS (Positive behaviour, Autism, Learning Disability and Mental health Service) and children’s nursing services.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans. - Credit: HCT

HCT chief executive Elliot Howard-Jones said: "We share an ambition of wanting every local child to receive the health and wellbeing care they need to have the best start in life.

"I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and tenacity that has meant we have opened our doors on schedule, despite the unexpected challenges brought on by the global pandemic.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans. - Credit: HCT

You may also want to watch:

"The specialist services provided here are playing a crucial part in helping our children, young people and their families get back on track after such a tumultuous year.”

Cllr Robert Donald, chair of the district’s health and wellbeing partnership, said: “I’ve been campaigning for many years for our offices to become a one-stop advice and help centre for the district. It is great to see that vision come into effect.”

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans. - Credit: HCT

Most Read

  1. 1 Why I left Harpenden for a new life by the sea
  2. 2 Love Island drama role for St Albans graduate
  3. 3 Bungalow blues for Hertfordshire's downsizers
  1. 4 Harpenden welcomes first sustainability market
  2. 5 Lib Dems accuse Tories of hypocrisy over key workers motion
  3. 6 Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes stolen from Cell Barnes Lane Co-op
  4. 7 Man stabbed in Riverside Road knife attack
  5. 8 Armed police search in Sandpit Lane
  6. 9 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 'Machete' road rage incident sparks major armed police response

London Colney resident Siththy Nazeema, mum of five-year-old Aabis, said: “The location in the Civic Centre is so convenient. I only have to get one bus now instead of two for our appointments and when we get off the bus it’s right there!

"I like how the building has been designed to have lots of space and there are nice touches like the play area. It feels welcoming. Our appointment was great, I’m pleased Aabis is able to have his eyes checked regularly."

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans. - Credit: HCT

Hazel Armstrong, mum of Max, two, from Harpenden, added: “I love the layout here, it’s really clear where to go.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans.

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans. - Credit: HCT

"The play area’s a great idea and I like that there’s lots of space in the waiting area. The service we’ve had has been wonderful, we’ve felt so supported."

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Green space in Lindum Place, on St Albans' Verulam estate, sold off to a mystery developer.

Verulam estate land is sold at auction to mystery bidder

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
St Albans' Paolo Richards was ambushed at his home by BOTB’s Christian Williams

Video

St Albans man scoops £66,000 car-and-cash prize in competition

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Multi-millionaire glamour model Chelsea Ferguson has revealed she was born in St Albans.

Video

Millionaire model Chelsea Ferguson reveals St Albans roots

Jack Smith

Logo Icon
Ruby Room will replace Phase Eight at 12 Market Place, St Albans. 

New women's fashion store to open in St Albans

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus