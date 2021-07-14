New children's centre opens in heart of St Albans

Published: 8:47 AM July 14, 2021

The opening of the new Children's Centre in St Albans. - Credit: HCT

Ensuring every local child receives the best start in life is the impetus behind St Albans' new state of the art children's centre.

The new facility, which opened at the Civic Centre at the start of the month, is the result of a collaboration between Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust (HCT), St Albans district council and other local organisations striving to provide the best possible health and wellbeing care to the next generation.

HCT services that have moved into the centre include children’s speech and language therapy, children’s physiotherapy, children’s occupational therapy, community paediatrics, children’s eye service, PALMS (Positive behaviour, Autism, Learning Disability and Mental health Service) and children’s nursing services.

HCT chief executive Elliot Howard-Jones said: "We share an ambition of wanting every local child to receive the health and wellbeing care they need to have the best start in life.

"I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and tenacity that has meant we have opened our doors on schedule, despite the unexpected challenges brought on by the global pandemic.

"The specialist services provided here are playing a crucial part in helping our children, young people and their families get back on track after such a tumultuous year.”

Cllr Robert Donald, chair of the district’s health and wellbeing partnership, said: “I’ve been campaigning for many years for our offices to become a one-stop advice and help centre for the district. It is great to see that vision come into effect.”

London Colney resident Siththy Nazeema, mum of five-year-old Aabis, said: “The location in the Civic Centre is so convenient. I only have to get one bus now instead of two for our appointments and when we get off the bus it’s right there!

"I like how the building has been designed to have lots of space and there are nice touches like the play area. It feels welcoming. Our appointment was great, I’m pleased Aabis is able to have his eyes checked regularly."

Hazel Armstrong, mum of Max, two, from Harpenden, added: “I love the layout here, it’s really clear where to go.

"The play area’s a great idea and I like that there’s lots of space in the waiting area. The service we’ve had has been wonderful, we’ve felt so supported."