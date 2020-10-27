New venue for St Albans Cards for Good Causes this Christmas

Cards for Good Causes will be returning to St Albans at a new venue due to coronavirus restrictions.

The pop-up shop will open in the Lower Hall, Dagnall Street Baptist Church, Upper Dagnall Street on November 5, building on the 33 year legacy of the usual shop in St Albans Cathedral.

The not-for-profit organisation has a huge selection of charity Christmas cards and seasonal gifts with proceeds donated to local and national charities. Last year, Cards for Good Causes raised over £5 million nationally for charity. In St Albans, some £70-100,000 is raised per annum, making the local shop one of the top 10 nationwide.

Cards for Good Causes St Albans is part of a network of around 200 temporary shops around the UK, representing more than 250 charities including Cancer Research UK, Barnardo’s, Alzheimer’s Society and RNLI as well as a number of local charities.

Patricia Kataria, manager for Cards for Good Causes St Albans said: “We love bringing the Christmas spirit to town and being a part of the local community! Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere. Proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we support. Come and find us in the Lower Hall in Dagnall Street Baptist Church, Upper Dagnall Street, just minutes from St Peter’s Street.”

The charity’s chief executive, Jeremy Lune, added: “Many of our charities have not been able to raise funds from their usual events this year so buying a card or gift from us is a way of giving them that vital funding that many of them so desperately need this year. We are delighted that once again, St Albans will host one of our shops and play a significant role in raising funds for charity.”

The St Albans shop opens from November 5 to December 19, Mondays to Fridays 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-5pm.