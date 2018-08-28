Donated crab apple tree planted in St Albans

A crab apple tree, donated by Ayletts, is planted in Sandridge as part of the Our Planet Our Future continuing events. Archant

A crab apple tree donated by Ayletts Nurseries was planted in St Albans as part of the Our Planet, Our Future events.

Sandridge parish councillor John Hale planted the tree in the William Bell playground on December 19 as part of an event promoting environmental sustainability.

An organiser for the campaign, Lesley Flowers, said: “Ayletts were very kind to donate the trees for the art installation, and it’s brilliant that Sandridge Parish Council have worked with us to ensure this crab apple has a useful future in the playground.”

The tree was part of an art installation at the Our Planet, Our Future talks which took place during Sustainable St Albans Week in April 2018.

The apple tree is one of three trees being planted across the district as part of the legacy of the event.

These are a silver birch in Harpenden and a purple beech due to be planted in the New Year.